What apps come with Apple Vision Pro?

Apple Vision Pro launches with many built-in apps, which are optimized for spatial computing. Apple has developed several of its apps for Vision Pro that are familiar to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. Launch titles seen in Apple's keynote include the following:

Apple TV

Freeform

Keynote

Mail

Messages

Mindfulness

Music

Notes

Photos

Safari

Third-party developers can also create apps for Vision Pro, which are available on a dedicated App Store for the platform. Launch day apps already announced include Adobe Lightroom, Microsoft Excel, Word, and Teams, Disney+, and over 100 Apple Arcade games. Compatible apps from the Apple ecosystem can run in their own window on visionOS.