Can I use a physical keyboard / mouse with Apple Vision Pro?

Apple touts the advanced technology and dense sensor array in Vision Pro making a completely hands-free interface possible. Users can control Vision Pro and navigate through apps thanks to eye-tracking, hand gestures, and voice controls. The experience is completely intuitive and effortless, with no physical peripherals required.

That being said, Bluetooth connectivity offers the option of an external device such as the Apple Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, or Magic Mouse. Other compatible Bluetooth peripherals can also connect to Vision Pro if desired.

For those who prefer a more tactile interaction with their computing devices, Vision Pro delivers.