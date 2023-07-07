Can I join Threads without an Instagram account?

At the current time, creating a Threads profile requires an Instagram account. While the Threads app is separate from the Instagram app, the service is built as part of Instagram, which means the two social media networks are completely linked.

After creating a Threads profile, the app makes it possible to quickly follow the same accounts that you already follow on Instagram.