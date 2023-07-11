How can I delete my Threads profile / account?

To delete an active Threads account, the associated Instagram account must be deleted. Threads documentation states that you can "deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account."

If you wish to keep your Instagram account but cancel your Threads account, you can deactivate your Threads profile, and delete the Threads app. However, your profile may still appear in searches by other users.

Launch the Threads app Tap the profile tab and tap the sandwich menu icon the top right corner Select Account Tap Deactivate profile Choose the Deactivate Threads profile button

To deactivate your Threads account on iPhone, follow these steps:

Deactivation is not a permanent solution. Reactivating an account will restore the profile, posts, and engagement history. Threads may add the capability to delete accounts in the future.