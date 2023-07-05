Meta launches Threads to compete with Twitter

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has just unveiled Threads, a brand new app developed by the Instagram team. This app is designed specifically for sharing text updates and participating in public conversations. With Threads, users can log in using their existing Instagram accounts and dive into a separate space dedicated to real-time updates and engaging discussions.

Threads is an expansion of Instagram's core features, aiming to provide a positive and creative environment for expressing ideas through text. Users can connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including those they already follow on Instagram. The app also offers a range of safety and user controls that are familiar to Instagram users.

How does Threads work?

The Threads feed displays posts from accounts you follow, as well as recommended content from new creators you may not have discovered yet. Each post can be up to 500 characters long and can include links, photos, and videos of up to 5 minutes in length. Sharing a Threads post to your Instagram story or other platforms is quick and easy.

Open social networking protocols

Threads also prioritizes meaningful conversations by providing tools to control who can mention or reply to you. Similar to Instagram, you can filter out replies containing specific words, block or restrict profiles, and report inappropriate content. The app strictly enforces Instagram's Community Guidelines, emphasizing user safety.

Meta plans to make Threads compatible with ActivityPub, an open social networking protocol established by the World Wide Web Consortium. This compatibility would enable interactions with other apps that support ActivityPub, such as Mastodon and WordPress. It opens up new possibilities for diverse and interconnected networks, allowing people using different apps to follow and interact with Threads users effortlessly.

Meta's commitment to open social networking protocols means that developers can create unique features and experiences that seamlessly integrate with open networks. Each app can establish its own community standards and moderation policies, empowering users to choose platforms aligned with their values. This decentralized approach, akin to email and web protocols, is expected to shape the future of online platforms.

Threads represents Meta's first venture into the realm of open social networking protocols, aiming to join a rapidly expanding ecosystem of interoperable services. By embracing this movement, Threads aspires to help users find their communities regardless of the app they prefer.