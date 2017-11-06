iPhone X launch spawns Animoji Karaoke videos

Now that the iPhone X has been released, owners of the device are flexing all of its capabilities. One of the highlights is Apple's Animoji, which uses the front facing TrueDepth camera to animate wacky creatures. And what better way to use a $1,000 smartphone than to lip sync videos with those creatures? Enter the Animoji karaoke phenomenon, spreading across Twitter and other social media.

Tech editor Harry McCracken came up with the name Animoji karaoke, along with a selection of songs. Although it's only been a few days since the iPhone X launch, Animoji karaoke may have already reached a pinnacle. Mia Harrison spent an afternoon creating the Bohemian Rhapsody video shown above, which has been retweeted over 34,800 times.

With the iPhone X, the Messages app can be used to create a 10-second Animoji video for sharing. Longer videos can be captured using the screen recording feature built into iOS 11. Of course, the sky is the limit once apps such as iMovie are used for post production editing. Here's another example of some very involved Animoji karaoke from Derek Duncan:

While the initial reception of Animoji may have been mixed, it seems Animoji karaoke will only pick up steam as more people get their hands on the iPhone X.