Next year's iPhones will not offer Touch ID

With iPhone X pre-orders still weeks away, Face ID has yet to arrive in consumers' hands. This hasn't stopped renowned KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from predicting Apple's next moves surrounding the technology. Despite the fact that Touch ID was only introduced four years ago, Kuo expects Apple to leave Touch ID in the dust starting in fall 2018.

According to AppleInsider, his analysis claims Apple will only offer Face ID in next year's iPhone models. The addition of TrueDepth cameras across the iPhone line will make Touch ID obsolete, and make it possible to extend the display size on all models by removing the home button sensor.

Rumors of an integrated Touch ID sensor behind the display did not come to fruition, with some reports citing technical challenges as the reason. However, Apple had been working for some time on Face ID, designing the user experience and the components used behind the scenes. Early reviews are positive, but the general public won't be able to weigh in until after launch day in November. According to Kuo, Android device makers are already looking to compete by offering their own versions of Face ID, as well as devices with fingerprint sensors embedded behind the screen.

Apple can maintain its lead in facial recognition by extending Face ID across its iOS device line. Similar to Touch ID, Face ID uses a secure enclave to store personal information and processes biometric recognition data directly on the iPhone. The TrueDepth camera sensor on the iPhone X projects thousands of infrared dots on a user's face, effectively capturing a 3D profile in any lighting situation.

Assuming component manufacturing bottlenecks can be overcome, Apple is expected to add TrueDepth camera systems to future iPad models as well.