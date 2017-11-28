Apple launches iPhone and iPad support channel on YouTube

Apple has launched a support channel on YouTube featuring videos on how to perform a variety of simple tasks on the iPhone and iPad. The new channel includes detailed step-by-step tutorials on topics like "how to mute or leave a group conversation."

Each video is around 1-2 minutes in length, and are narrated with easy to follow visuals. The channel currently features 10 videos, which you can watch below.

The YouTube channel is part of Apple's effort to make it easier for iPhone and iPad users to find answers to commonly asked questions. Apple began offering support on social media in 2016 when it launched the Twitter handle @AppleSupport. The Apple Support feed tweets out tips on a variety of topics and directs users to the Apple Support page. Apple also launched a Support app for iOS devices the same year.

Apple Support is available for free on the App Store. The app allows users to search different topics for all the devices connected to their Apple ID.

