How to request roadside assistance through Waze

Car problems are frustrating enough when you are stuck in your own driveway, but when they happen on the road they can be a serious problem, delaying your trip at best, putting you in a dangerous situation at worst. Being stuck on the side of the road with a broken down car is never fun, and it can take a while to get help, especially if you don't have a service such as AAA. Waze has added a "Roadside Help" feature that lets you alert fellow Wazers or call local services if you find yourself in such a predicament. Here's how to use it:

Tap the Reports button in the bottom right side of the Waze home screen. Tap on the Roadside Help icon. Now you can choose to alert fellow Wazers, make an emergency call (911 in the U.S.) or make a call to specific roadside assistance services such as AAA, Ford Roadside Assistance, National Automobile Club, etc. If you choose to alert fellow Wazers, you can choose the type of problem you are having - Out of gas, Flat tire, Battery issue, Medical issue or other, which you can describe. Once you have chosen your report type, hit "Request" to share the report and add it to the Waze map. The report will last for 30 minutes. For emergency or roadside assistance reports, you will see a phone icon that you can tap to initiate a phone call. These two options are currently only available in the U.S. and Brazil, but should expand to other countries in 2018.