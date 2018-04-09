How to customize Mail swipe actions on iPhone

The iPhone offers many options to quickly and efficiently manage a flood of emails to your inbox. Setting up iOS swipe gestures to interact with incoming email messages takes a moment. But once set up, these swipe actions can save an incredible amount of time by instantly dumping unwanted messages or moving emails to the right folder.

To customize the built-in iOS Mail swipe gestures, follow these steps:

Navigate to Settings -> Mail Scroll down and tap Swipe Options Choose Swipe Left or Swipe Right to customize Mail gestures Swipe Left options cannot include the Swipe Right setting Same deal with Swipe Right options

Once configured, swipe gestures in the Mail app will appear according to settings. Click here if you are having trouble adding Trash as a swipe option on your email account.