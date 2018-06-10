How to watch World Cup 2018 on iPhone and iPad

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is nearly upon us as 32 football teams (or soccer if you prefer) from around the world convene next week in Russia to compete in the quadrennial championship tournament for the world's most popular sport. The action kicks off on Thursday June 14 with Russia vs. Saudi Arabia; after that there are 63 more games games broadcasting from 12 stadiums in 11 different cities across European Russia on just about every day for the next three weeks. The pace slows a bit in the fourth and final week leading up to the championship game on July 15.

So how does one watch all of these games? Here in the U.S. Fox and Fox Sports 1 (FS1) will be broadcasting the games in English while Telemundo and NBC Universo will broadcast them in Spanish, which leaves you a variety of ways to watch on your iPhone or iPad:

Fox Sports Go - You can watch every game live on the app, but you will need a subscription through a cable/satellite provider to watch.

- You can watch every game live on the app, but you will need a subscription through a cable/satellite provider to watch. Hulu - If you have signed up for Live TV you will get Fox and Fox Sports 1. Channels may vary based on location, you can check here.

- If you have signed up for Live TV you will get Fox and Fox Sports 1. Channels may vary based on location, you can check here. YouTube - YouTube also offers a Live TV package that includes Fox Sports and FS1. It isn't available everywhere yet, check here.

Aside from these options, you might want to explore using a VPN like ExpressVPN to stream from sites in other countries - for example, you can connect to a UK server via ExpressVPN and watch the games on BBC for free.

If you aren't necessarily interested in full games but are content just seeing highlights, both Twitter and Snapchat have partnered with Fox to show footage of every goal just moments after it happens.