How to manually enter personal information for Safari's Autofill feature

Apple's iCloud Keychain is more than a native password manager - it keeps track of credit card info, Wi-Fi passwords and personal information as well, which allows Safari to autofill login prompts and credit card forms for you, and lets your iPhone automatically join remembered Wi-Fi networks. It is clearly a must use feature - who wants to type in their credit card number every time they order something online, let alone a password for their Wi-Fi every time they come home? Obviously some of this information changes over time, including personal information like your address, phone number, email, etc., so you will need to make these changes manually in order for the autofill feature to reflect them.

To change your personal info (or establish it for the first time), you will need to do two things - update your contact card and make sure Safari's autofill feature is pointing to it. Here's how to do it on iPhone and iPad: