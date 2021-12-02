How to use Safari extensions on iPhone

Apple device users can enjoy web browser extensions on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Extensions bring added functionality directly to Safari in iOS 15 and later. The App Store offers many free and paid options for third-party extensions to make Safari more helpful. In this case, the extension Noir - Dark Mode for Safari ($2.99) is installed and configured. This extension brings dark mode, which is a black background and white text to any website.

To use extensions, your device must have iOS 15 or later installed. Follow these steps to install and use Safari web browser extensions on iPhone and iPad: