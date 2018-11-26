Kingdom Rush Vengeance Achievements Guide

Kingdom Rush Vengeance was released on November 21, 2018. The game follows the wizard Vez’nan as he embarks on a journey to get revenge on the King of Linrea, King Denas. Version 1 of the game includes over 50 achievements for players to complete. Below is a list of how to solve the Easter egg achievments, such as locating the T-800 or putting Borney to sleep. Please post your solutions in the comments. All achievements will be tested and added when confirmed.

App Store Description

Vez’nan the powerful almighty wizard has returned! Embark on an epic journey as you gather his army and fulfill his devious plans... muahaha. Get ready to show the Kingdom who the real boss is! Fight your way as you conquer the new and the good old realms. Face empires of mighty enemies and clash against supreme bosses in this classic tower defense full of humor and epicness!

Far Over the Misty Mountains - Help Baldo sneak into the mountains

- Find all the armadillos

Mine Cart Carnage Help DK through the mines

In the Kazan Mines (Level 4), keep an eye on the mining track and tap the little cars when they come through. This will not only stop the soldiers from sneaking past your defenses, but it is where you can earn the Mine Cart Carnage achievement. DK is the little green dinosaur looking monster in one of the carts that come whizzing by.

Guac-A-Mole - Get rid of those annoying pests and whack 5 moles

You can also whack the 5 moles in the Kazan Mines. Just keep tapping on the mounds of dirt in the middle of your screen and you'll eventually bop 5 moles.

BUUURP! - Put Borny to sleep

I'll Be Back - Melt the T-800