How to convert Keynote presentations to PowerPoint or PDF on iPhone and Mac

Submitted by Jon Reed on

How to convert Keynote files to PowerPoint on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

While Apple's iWork is a perfectly good productivity suite that includes Pages, Numbers and Keynote, Microsoft still controls the lion's share of the market with its own collection of office tools that are practically household names - Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Even if you prefer Apple's word processor and spreadsheet, you will most likely at some point have to convert a Pages file to a Word file, or Numbers spreadsheet to an Excel file, simply because more people use the Microsoft apps. The situation is the same regarding Keynote and PowerPoint, so if you ever need to convert your Keynote presentation, here's how to do it on iPhone, iPad and Mac:

iPhone or iPad

  1. Open the Keynote app and open a presentation that you want to convert.
    2. How to convert Keynote files to PowerPoint on iPhone, iPad and Mac.
  2. Tap the "..." button in the top right.
    3. How to convert Keynote files to PowerPoint on iPhone, iPad and Mac.
  3. Select Export.
    4. How to convert Keynote files to PowerPoint on iPhone, iPad and Mac.
  4. Choose PowerPoint. You can also export it as a movie, PDF or images.
    5. How to convert Keynote files to PowerPoint on iPhone, iPad and Mac.
  5. Now choose how you want to share it. You won't be keeping a copy of a PowerPoint version of your presentation, you will just be sending one (unless you choose to save it to your files).
    6. How to convert Keynote files to PowerPoint on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Mac

  1. Open Keynote and open a presentation, then click on File -> Export -> PowerPoint.
    2. How to convert Keynote files to PowerPoint on iPhone, iPad and Mac.
  2. Choose PowerPoint again and click Next. For some reason you have a second chance to choose your export file type.
    3. How to convert Keynote files to PowerPoint on iPhone, iPad and Mac.
  3. Now give your file a name and choose where to save it.
    4. How to convert Keynote files to PowerPoint on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
Guides
iWork
Keynote