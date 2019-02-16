How to enable infinite zoom on iPhone photos

Pinch and zoom gesture iOS

Ever notice the Photos app on iOS only allows the pinch and zoom gesture to zoom in so far? Exceeding the zoom limit on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch is possible using a simple trick. There are some caveats, as this process does not always work with photos captured in Square mode on the iPhone camera. This example shows the built-in limits of zooming in Photos.

An original iPhone image

iPhone photo remove zoom limit 1

The built-in Photos zoom limit

iPhone photo remove zoom limit 2

How to enable infinite zoom

Infinite zoom can be turned on by using the stock iOS picture editing tools. Follow these steps to disable the iPhone zoom limit in a photo:

  1. Launch the Photos app and select an image to zoom, then tap Edit
    2. iPhone photo remove zoom limit 3
  2. Select the rotate and crop tool
    3. iPhone photo remove zoom limit 4
  3. Using the dial, rotate the image slightly
    4. iPhone photo remove zoom limit 5
  4. Now rotate the image back to zero degrees. Do not use the RESET button, only the manual dial
    5. iPhone photo remove zoom limit 6
  5. Touch Done in the lower right corner
    6. iPhone photo remove zoom limit 7
  6. View the photo. Infinite zoom is unlocked for this image
    7. iPhone photo remove zoom limit 8
  7. Repeat the process to remove the zoom limit on more photos

