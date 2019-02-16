How to enable infinite zoom on iPhone photos

Ever notice the Photos app on iOS only allows the pinch and zoom gesture to zoom in so far? Exceeding the zoom limit on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch is possible using a simple trick. There are some caveats, as this process does not always work with photos captured in Square mode on the iPhone camera. This example shows the built-in limits of zooming in Photos.

An original iPhone image

The built-in Photos zoom limit

How to enable infinite zoom

Infinite zoom can be turned on by using the stock iOS picture editing tools. Follow these steps to disable the iPhone zoom limit in a photo: