Rovio to release Angry Birds VR title to the App Store this spring

Yes, Angry Birds is still and thing and a VR version is coming to iOS this spring, according to TechCrunch. Angry Birds: Isle of Pigs has had a long path the iPhone originally launching for the Magic Leap One, then landing on Steam for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Rovio is now working on a revamped version of the new Angry Birds title for the App Store. Sami Ronkainen, Rovio’s creative director, told TechCrunch that the iPhone version will come some of the Magic Leap levels and some newer levels designed for iOS.

“What we did with the Magic Leap was we wanted to start with something that’s fully immersive that can make use of the 3D space around you,” he says. “We realized that it’s going to be further in the future, so we decided to go with platforms that are much closer to customers today.”

Angry Birds: Isle of Pigs is very similar to the original Angry Birds game. The goal is to knock over little towers inhabited by pigs, but instead of being in a 2D environment, the towers are built on a flat surface in your surroundings, like your desk or coffee table. The VR not only gives you a first-person view of the Angry Birds' world, but it allows you to physically walk around structures to find better angles or discover hidden surprises. You can see the game in action in the original Magic Leap trailer posted below.