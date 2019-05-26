How to delete downloaded shows from the Apple TV app

Apple TV Channels

One of the best features of Apple TV Channels is the ability to watch content offline. Your favorite shows and movies can be downloaded and viewed without a cellular data or Wi-Fi connection. The only drawback is that keeping a library of videos on your device takes up storage space.

Some content automatically expires, but to clear up space on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, you must delete shows you've finished watching. Individual episodes or entire seasons can be removed from an iOS device in a few taps.

Follow these steps to delete shows from the Apple TV app and free up storage space on your device:

  1. Launch the Apple TV app
  2. Tap the Library tab and select Downloaded
    3. Delete stored shows iOS Apple TV app 1
  3. To remove all episodes of one show, swipe left and tap delete
    4. Delete stored shows iOS Apple TV app 2
  4. Tap Delete Download to confirm
    5. Delete stored shows iOS Apple TV app 3
  5. To remove multiple shows at once, tap Edit
    6. Delete stored shows iOS Apple TV app 4
  6. Select shows to remove and tap Delete, then confirm
    7. Delete stored shows iOS Apple TV app 5
  7. To remove individual episodes choose a show
    8. Delete stored shows iOS Apple TV app 6
  8. Swipe left and tap delete to remove one episode, then confirm
    9. Delete stored shows iOS Apple TV app 7
  9. Tap Edit to select multiple episodes for deletion
    10. Delete stored shows iOS Apple TV app 8
  10. Select individual episodes to delete, tap Delete, then confirm
    11. Delete stored shows iOS Apple TV app 9

