Activision drops new Call of Duty: Mobile details

Call of Duty has had an interesting history on mobile devices. Besides the popular Black Ops Zombies, most of the Call of Duty mobile titles have all but disappeared from the App Store. Activision plans to right its mobile wrongs with a new title built from the ground up for touchscreen devices. Call of Duty: Mobile promises to deliver the full Call of Duty experience on smaller screens.

On Tuesday, Activision updated their blog with details about the Battle Royale mode. Similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout mode, Battle Royale mode is said to bring its own "unique" experience. It will feature a "large-scale, sprawling" map with well "over a dozen" locations from previous Call of Duty titles. Single, Two-person, or Four-person playlists are currently being playtested, presumably in India where the game is currently available in a limited beta.

Players will be able to "choose from one of six initial classes, each with their own ability and skill," and revive teammates who will drop in from a cargo plane once they are healed. The blog also notes that "the game can be played in either a third or first-person perspective."

Activision dropped a lot of details about the game. There are too many to list here, but you can head over to the official blog to read more.