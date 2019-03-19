Call of Duty: Mobile pre-registration now open

If you're having déjà vu it is because Activision is releasing yet another Call of Duty game to mobile devices. There have been too many Call of Duty games for the small screen to count. Most of them are gone now, or never even made it beyond a soft launch. The popular Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies remains, but its last update was logged on Dec. 17, 2015.

The good news is according to the FAQ on the official website, Call of Duty: Mobile is a "new, standalone mobile title that features a collection of fan-favorite maps, competitive game modes, familiar characters and signature weapons from across our beloved franchises, including Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, into one epic experience."

Mobile is not another resource management title or collectible card game like Call of Duty: Siege. It will be free-to-play first-person shooter with a multiplayer option. The game will include maps, weapons and characters from across the Call of Duty series. You can see a bit of the gameplay in the two trailers posted below.

Activision will be releasing pre-launch betas "over the coming months." You can pre-register to receive beta access and pre-registration rewards at callofduty.com/mobile. All it takes is an email and birthdate. The game will be available for both iOS and Android. Minimum device specifications and official launch date have not been released at this time.