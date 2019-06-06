How to pair an Xbox One / PS4 controller with Apple TV, iPhone or iPad

Good news for fans of Apple and gaming. The Apple TV, iPhone and iPad can be used directly with Xbox One or PlayStation Dualshock 4 controllers. Bluetooth support for both controllers is included with tvOS 13, iOS 13, and iPadOS. Once your device(s) are updated, pairing an existing controller to use for supported apps and games takes place under Settings.

The addition of third-party controller support means that Apple TV owners are no longer limited to MFi controllers. To set up an Xbox or PS 4 controller on your Apple device, follow these steps to pair them:

Xbox One controller

Press the Xbox button to turn on the controller Press and hold the Connect button on top of the controller for a few seconds Look for Xbox Wireless Controller under Bluetooth settings on the Apple TV, iPhone or iPad Select the controller to pair

PlayStation 4 controller