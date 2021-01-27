How to pair AirPods Max with non-Apple devices

While Apple devices and Macs might be optimized for the AirPods Max, they can be used like any other wireless headphones. This means the AirPods Max can be paired to any compatible Bluetooth device. Pairing the AirPods Max with a Bluetooth connection may limit some features, however listening to high-quality audio works just fine. Getting the AirPods Max to pair to your non-Apple device means putting the headphones in pairing mode.

Pairing mode can be invoked with the noise control button, which in normal operation toggles Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. Keep your eye on the status light, which indicates when the AirPods Max can be detected by a nearby Bluetooth device for pairing.

Follow these steps to pair your AirPods Max with a non-Apple Bluetooth smartphone, tablet, or computer:

Press and hold the noise control button The status light will flash white Look for your AirPods Max under Bluetooth settings on the non-Apple device to pair Choose AirPods Max to initiate pairing

Once paired, audio will play from the non-Apple device over the AirPods Max. They function as a normal set of wireless headphones.