How to read text aloud on iPhone

iPhone speak text out loud

The iPhone can read almost anything on the screen aloud. With Speak Screen, iOS will read a web page or book in the background, even while another app is being used. Reading controls are conveniently located in a pop-up Accessibility menu, which minimizes automatically.

To use Speak Screen to read text from the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, follow these steps on your Apple device:

  1. Navigate to Settings -> General
    2. iPhone speak text out loud 1
  2. Tap Accessibility
    3. iPhone speak text out loud 2
  3. Choose Speech
    4. iPhone speak text out loud 3
  4. Toggle Speak Screen ON (green switch)
    5. iPhone speak text out loud 4
  5. Open content to read in Safari, Books or another app
  6. Swipe down with two fingers from the top of the screen (or tell Hey Siri to Speak Screen)
  7. iOS will begin reading all text on the screen
    8. iPhone speak text out loud 5
  8. Use the controls to change reading speed, pause, skip forward or back
  9. Tap the X to dismiss

