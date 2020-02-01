How to set an audiobook sleep timer on iPhone

Listening to audiobooks at bedtime can be a relaxing end to the day. But what if you fall asleep while the book is playing? Much like other apps that offer a sleep timer, the iOS Books app offers this option. Setting a sleep timer on the iPhone only takes a moment. The process of setting a sleep timer is similar in Spotify when listening to music, or in the Podcasts app.

Generally, you can control when an app stops playing in the Clock app with Stop Playing. But if you're using the Books app to listen to an audiobook, the sleep timer can be set right from there. Follow these steps to set an audiobook sleep timer on iPhone: