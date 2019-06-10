How to check eligibility for the iPhone 7 "No Service" repair program

Apple has set up an official iPhone 7 Repair Program for devices with "No Service" issues. The problem is affecting a small percentage of iPhone 7 models, which sometimes show "No Service" in the status bar despite good cellular coverage in the area.

The issue is affecting some iPhone 7 units manufactured between September 2016 and February 2018. "No Service" problems are caused by the failure of a component on the main logic board.

Apple will repair affected units free of charge, up to three years after the date of purchase. This means the earliest models with the problem can be repaired free of charge during the next three months.

Eligible models include A1660, A1779, A1780

Navigate to Settings -> General -> About Tap Model Number until a letter and four numbers is visible If the Model Number is A1660, A1779, or A1780 you should contact Apple Support if your iPhone 7 displays "No Service" Apple will confirm eligibility

To find out if your iPhone 7 is eligible for the "No Service" repair program, follow these steps:

Note that all repairs under this free program are performed at Apple repair centers. This means if you bring the iPhone 7 to an Apple store, the unit will be sent out for repair.