How to get a touch screen replacement on iPhone 11

Apple has begun an iPhone 11 repair program to address touch screen problems in a limited number of units manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020. If your touch screen has been unresponsive you may be eligible for a free replacement display module. Only the iPhone 11 is affected, not the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

According to Apple, a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays "may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module." Eligible customers can have the module replaced by Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider free of charge.

To find out if your iPhone 11 qualifies for a new touch screen, enter your serial number directly into this page:

Find the serial number of your iPhone 11 by launching Settings -> General -> About. The serial number also appears in the Finder when the iPhone is connected to a computer via USB.

Apple will arrange for mail-in service, or the device can be repaired with an appointment at any Apple retail store or authorized service provider. iPhone 11 units affected by the touch screen problem can get service under this program for two years after the initial date of purchase.

Only eligible iPhone 11 units without any damage that would get in the way of a screen replacement can be repaired for free. Otherwise, Apple may charge you to repair the damage before swapping the display module.