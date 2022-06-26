How to put iPhone into diagnostics mode

Apple has officially launched its Self Service Repair Store, delivering repair manuals and tools for those familiar with repairing electronics. iPhone owners can get authentic parts including displays, batteries, Taptic Engines, and cameras. Tool kits can even be rented weekly, providing everything needed for specific repairs.

In addition to parts and instruction, many Apple repairs begin with a first step of getting diagnostic information from the device. The iPhone or iPad can check its own hardware and deliver results thanks to Diagnostics Mode.

Follow the steps below to put your Apple device into Diagnostics Mode: