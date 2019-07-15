Amazon's Prime Day event kicks off with deals on thousands of items

Amazon's annual Prime Day event, which has become a veritable summertime Black Friday, kicked off today with an enormous number of deals on items throughout Amazon's expansive product catalog. Many bloggers and retail analysts have even made the claim that Amazon's Prime Day deals are better than those shoppers can find during the holiday season Black Friday and Cyber Monday events.

A literal armada of sites are providing live coverage of the event, tracking the hottest new deals as Amazon announces them. The best source for staying tuned in to the hottest deals, however, may be Amazon's own "Trending Deals" page, which tracks in real time the deals which are driving the most interest from Amazon's customers.

Included in the Prime Day list of deals are steep discounts on iTunes Gift Cards (which means you actually get more than what you pay for), deals on a bevy of iPhone cases, car mounts, portable bluetooth speakers, portable charging packs, our favorite (and the fastest) iPhone replacement for your lost iPhone charging brick and more.