How to pre-order Nintendo's Mario Kart Tour for iPhone

Nintendo's ultra-popular Mario Kart series continues on September 25th with the launch of Mario Kart Tour. The long awaited game was originally announced back in February but was delayed. Now it is available for pre-order which, if you are wondering why you'd want to pre-order, will send you a notification as soon as it is available, and automatically download it if you have that feature turned on on your iPhone.

In Mario Kart Tour, players race their favorite familiar drivers in races at iconic destinations around the world to the tune of classic Mario Kart tracks. Touring circuits that will rotate every two weeks, keeping the scenery fresh. Players will collect drivers, karts, gliders and badges, and compete in special bonus challenges along the way (aside from just winning the races) to try to improve their world ranking. The game includes an automatic mode in which your kart/glider automatically accelerates, all you have to do is steer by swiping left and right and tap to use an array of items, including a new "Frenzy" mode.

Mario Kart Tour is free to play and includes in-app purchases. The game requires iOS 10 or better and and iPhone 5S or better (or iPad 5th Gen. or iPad Air, see App Store listing for all models). You will also need a Nintendo account to play, and an internet connection.