How do I create a recurring reminder on iPhone?

I want a reminder to repeat on the same day every month or every year, how do I do that in the Reminders app on iPhone?

How to create daily, weekly, monthly, yearly (annual) reminders on iPhone and iPad.

Everybody has weekly, monthly or yearly events that they might need reminders for - maybe to pay a certain bill each month, maybe an anniversary. As it should be, the Reminders app is capable of recurring reminders. To set a recurring reminder on your iPhone or iPad, after you create a reminder and set it for a date, simply tap on Repeat and choose whether you want it repeating daily, weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, every three months, every six months, yearly or a custom amount of time.

Once you have it repeating you can set a date for it to stop by tapping End Repeat, or you can just leave it repeating indefinitely.

