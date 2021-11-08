How to delete old reminders on iPhone

The Reminders app continues to add features, making it easier than ever to keep track of to-do lists. Frequent users of Apple Reminders on iPhone or iPad may have noticed that completed reminders are stored indefinitely. This reminders history stays with iOS and is even synced with iCloud when this feature is switched on. iPhone owners may be surprised to know that Reminders keeps so many old and expired reminders around.

Those with devices running iOS 15 or later can simply delete old reminders. All completed reminders can be deleted in one swoop, or reminders can be selected individually for deletion. Once deleted, the changes are permanent. If you have no intention of looking back to your completed reminders, they can be wiped forever.

Before performing these steps, make sure your device has iOS 15 or later installed. Follow these steps to delete old and completed reminders on iPhone or iPad:

Clear a batch of completed reminders

Launch the Reminders app Choose a list or select All Tap the More button (...) at top right -> Tap Show Completed Tap Clear Tap All Completed, Older Than a Year, Older Than 6 Months, or Older Than a Month Confirm to delete

Clear individual reminders