Will my iPhone XS Max case fit the iPhone 11 Pro Max?

The iPhone XS Max and iPhone 11 Pro Max share the same physical design. Both boast a large 6.5-inch display and measure in at over 6-inches high, 3-inches wide and around 30-inches deep, but the iPhone 11 Max is also equipped with Apple's new triple‑camera system. The redesigned camera bump of the iPhone 11 Pro Max makes it incompatible with any iPhone XS Max case. This means you'll need to shop for a new protective device if your plan to upgrade to the 11 Max model.

There are a lot of different cases with the proper iPhone 11 Pro Max cutouts availble. You can see some recommendations here or shop on amazon.com.