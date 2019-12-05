How to block "neighbor scam" calls on iPhone

Many readers are probably already (and unfortunately) familiar with "neighbor scam" calls, a popular tactic of fraudsters in which they spoof a phone number that has the same area code and prefix (the first six digits) as your own number. People are much more likely to pick up a call from a number that could be in their area, thinking that it could be a friend or a local service. It can be quite maddening to receive multiple calls of this sort on a daily basis, so how can you block them? Unfortunately you can't effectively accomplish it by blocking numbers in your iPhone's settings, but there is a third party app that can do it - Hiya.

Hiya is a leading call profiling and spam blocking service that is well respected - Samsung has integrated its services in its phones and AT&T's Call Protect app uses it. Its full suite of tools is also available to iPhone users through the Hiya app. Here's how to block neighbor scam calls using the Hiya app on your iPhone: