Review: Nomad Base Station Stand

All iPhones since the iPhone 8, including all of the iPhone X and 11 models, are capable of wireless charging. This feature, while by no means a necessity, is certainly a convenience - with a wireless charging pad on your bedside table you simply put your iPhone down on it, letting you avoid searching for your lightning cable which has probably fallen to the floor. If you are considering wireless charging it is important to note that it is still considerably slower than wired charging - for instance, the iPhone 11 Pro Max can charge at a rate of 7.5W wirelessly, while its lightning cable charges it at 18W. Nevertheless, if you aren't in a rush, wireless charging can be a preferable option to have.

If you are searching for a wireless charger you will find that there are scads of them available. Your best bet is to go with a well regarded accessory manufacturer rather than some cheap knock-off. As a long time purveyor of quality cases, chargers and other iPhone peripherals, Nomad fits the bill, and its recently released Base Station Stand is an excellent wireless charger.

As its name suggests, this charger keeps your iPhone in an upright position, making it ideal for charging on your desk where you can easily see incoming messages and notifications, or for your bedside table, especially if you want to use your iPhone as a clock. With two internal 10W charging coils you can put your iPhone down vertically or horizontally and not worry about finding the "sweet spot" like you have to do with many single coil charging pads. The 10W power more than meets the 7.5W required by iPhones for fast charging, and it can charge your AirPods as well (but not an Apple Watch). The stand will work with any Qi-compatible device, but note that some Android devices support upwards of 15W.

Form-wise, Nomad's stand is one piece, sleek black aluminum with black leather padding. An LED indicator lets you know that it is charging and an ambient light sensor will automatically dim it when the room is dark. It is powered by an 18W USB-A power adapter and comes with a USB-A to USB-C nylon braided 2m cable. While the shape of the stand isn't ideal for packing, it comes with UK and EU power adapters that do make it convenient for travel to Europe (and orders from Australia and New Zealand will come with AU adapters).

Nomad's Base Station Stand is high quality in both form and function and as such, is a bit on the pricy side. It can be purchased from Nomad's site for $99.95.