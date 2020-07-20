What's new in iOS 13.6

The latest and possibly last update to iOS 13 is here. Anyone with an iPhone can download and install iOS 13.6 on their devices. While the previous version of iOS delivered COVID-19 exposure logging, the latest offers two major new features and more. Of course, the update includes the usual security updates, bug fixes and stability tweaks.

Alongside the release of iOS 13.6 Apple also rolled out iPadOS 13.6, new HomePod software, watchOS 6.2.8, tvOS 13.4.8, and an update to macOS. Here are some highlights iPhone users can expect to see on iOS 13.6.

Apple News+ Audio

Anyone with an Apple News+ subscription can enjoy professionally narrated readings of the best stories. A new Audio tab includes listening features, including a free audio rundown of the day's top stories. Apple News+ Audio is integrated with CarPlay for listening on the go.

Car keys

Health

Use your iPhone to unlock, lock, and start your car. That is if your car supports Apple's NFC-based digital car keys. The first cars to include the feature will be upcoming BMW models. Keys can be shared via Messages and permission levels can be set for each driver to control access.

New symptoms can be logged, including fever, sore throat, cough, or chills. These symptoms can be shared with third-party apps and categorized in the Health app.

iOS 13.6 also fixes some Wi-Fi Calling issues, keyboard issues, and adds new settings for downloading and installing automatic updates overnight. Update your iPhone directly from Settings when connected to Wi-Fi.