How do Exposure Notifications protect privacy?

Apple and Google describe Exposure Notifications as "Privacy-Preserving Contact Tracing" for COVID-19. The system works across both Android and iOS mobile devices using Bluetooth. The system includes the following features to protect privacy and security:

Exposure Notifications does not share location data with Apple, Google, or public health authorities

Random Bluetooth identifiers rotate every 10-20 minutes

Exposure Notifications are done locally on the device

Persons testing positive are not identified to other users, Apple, or Google

Exposure Notifications are only used to help COVID-19 contact tracing efforts

Apple and Google will switch off the system in regions where it's not needed

iPhone owners can opt out completely and enable or disable Exposure Logging at any time in Settings.