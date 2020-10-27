How to search for a song with a hum or whistle

Getting the name of a song that's playing can be as easy as launching Shazam from the Control Center. But what happens when the song is only playing in your head? Google has launched a new service to help identify mystery songs with just your voice.

Anyone with an iPhone can launch the search and whistle, hum, or sing a few bars of the song. Google does its best to match these audio patterns with its database. If a match is found, Google shows the closest tunes along with the percent similarity.

To search for a song by humming, singing, or whistling on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, follow the steps below: