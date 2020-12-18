Are the AirPods Max waterproof / water resistant?

Can I get AirPods Max wet? What is the IP rating for Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones?
No, the AirPods Max are not designed for exposure to water.
Apple recommends that no openings on the AirPods Max be exposed to any moisture. The headphones should only be cleaned with a dry, lint-free cloth. Disinfecting wipes can be used, but not on the ear cushions or mesh headband.Unlike the AirPods Max and original AirPods, the AirPods Pro carry an IP4 rating, which means they are splash resistant.
