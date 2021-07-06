How to use Xfinity Wi-Fi profiles on iPhone

Current subscribers to Xfinity services can allow the iPhone to automatically connect to Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots across the country. Connecting to available Wi-Fi networks reduces cellular data usage and is included with your Comcast bundle. To streamline the process, an Xfinity Wi-Fi profile can be installed on iOS devices.

Once installed, login credentials are not needed to connect. The wireless network with the name "XFINITY" provides a secure connection from various public places, and areas within range of Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots. Follow these steps to add the profile to your iPhone or iPad: