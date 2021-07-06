How to use Xfinity Wi-Fi profiles on iPhone

Xfinity app

Current subscribers to Xfinity services can allow the iPhone to automatically connect to Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots across the country. Connecting to available Wi-Fi networks reduces cellular data usage and is included with your Comcast bundle. To streamline the process, an Xfinity Wi-Fi profile can be installed on iOS devices.

Once installed, login credentials are not needed to connect. The wireless network with the name "XFINITY" provides a secure connection from various public places, and areas within range of Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots. Follow these steps to add the profile to your iPhone or iPad:

  1. Launch Safari on iPhone
  2. Navigate to the site https://prov.wifi.xfinity.com
  3. Sign in using your Xfinity/Comcast account credentials
  4. Tap Connect automatically without the app
  5. Tap the Download Now button
  6. Tap Install and enter your iPhone passcode if asked
  7. Verify installation and tap Done
  8. Manage installed profiles under Settings -> General -> Profile
