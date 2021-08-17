How to fix Chromecast not found in Google Home app

The Google Home app is used on iPhone to detect and set up smart home devices including the Google Chromecast. Older Chromecast models, such as the first generation may have trouble during setup. There are several steps you can take to help correct the problem, and find the Chromecast in the Google Home app.

To troubleshoot the setup process, make sure the Chromecast has a flashing white LED when plugged into the TV and a power source. Otherwise reboot the Chromecast, or factory reset it by holding the Chromecast button for 20 seconds.

Still having trouble? It's possible the iPhone is causing problems with the Google Home app finding the Chromecast. Older Chromecast models do not use Bluetooth to connect, and may require manual setup using the Wi-Fi network.

Navigate to Settings -> Wi-Fi Connect to the Chromecast Wi-Fi network Once connected, tap the information (i) button next to the Chromecast Wi-Fi network Toggle Private Address -> OFF (grey switch) Launch the Google Home app Tap the Add (+) button -> Set up device -> New Device The Chromecast will now be detected by the Google Home app

Follow these steps to turn off the iPhone's Private Wi-Fi address and connect the Chromecast to Google Home: