How to view saved Wi-Fi passwords on iPhone

Over time the iPhone connects to many Wi-Fi networks, which are stored for future use. After all, this is how the iPhone can reconnect to a known hotspot automatically. iPhone owners can stop this by switching off auto-join, or forgetting a network altogether. There is also a way to see the list of stored Wi-Fi hotspots in iOS, delete networks from the list, and even view their passwords.

It's simple enough to share Wi-Fi passwords between iPhones or iPads on the same network thanks to Apple's automatic Wi-Fi sharing. But sometimes you need to share a password with a non-Apple device, or connect to a Wi-Fi network at a later date. If you have previously used a Wi-Fi hotspot, any password that was used can be viewed in iOS 16 or later.

Follow the steps below to view saved Wi-Fi passwords on iPhone:

See the current network password

Navigate to Settings -> Wi-Fi Tap the information (i) button next to your active Wi-Fi connection In the Password field, tap the dots to reveal the Wi-Fi password in plain text Use Face ID, Touch ID, or enter your passcode to continue

See passwords for stored networks