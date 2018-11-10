Submitted by Fred Straker on
Flickr has changed hands many times and become less popular with the rise of photo sharing apps such as Instagram. The service recently announced changes to its free account storage limits. If 1,000 images and videos isn't enough, some users may want to purchase a Flickr Pro subscription. Others may decide to move away from the service.
For anyone looking to delete their Flickr account, there is no way to perform this action using the Flickr iOS app. Once the account is deleted, your Flickr username remains unavailable for future use.
How to delete your Flickr account forever
Make sure to download all photos and videos from Flickr before deleting your account. Click here for instructions on how to backup your content from Flickr.
Follow these steps to permanently delete your Flickr account:
- Login to your Flickr account on a web browser
- Click your profile photo in the upper right corner
- Choose the link to Settings
- Scroll down to Account and click "delete your Flickr account"
- Click the button OK - NEXT to proceed
- Sign in to your Yahoo! account if prompted
- Confirm delete by checking the Yes box and click DELETE MY ACCOUNT
- Your Flickr account now ceases to exist