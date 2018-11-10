How to delete your Flickr account

Flickr iOS

Flickr has changed hands many times and become less popular with the rise of photo sharing apps such as Instagram. The service recently announced changes to its free account storage limits. If 1,000 images and videos isn't enough, some users may want to purchase a Flickr Pro subscription. Others may decide to move away from the service.

For anyone looking to delete their Flickr account, there is no way to perform this action using the Flickr iOS app. Once the account is deleted, your Flickr username remains unavailable for future use.

How to delete your Flickr account forever

Make sure to download all photos and videos from Flickr before deleting your account. Click here for instructions on how to backup your content from Flickr.

Follow these steps to permanently delete your Flickr account:

  1. Login to your Flickr account on a web browser
  2. Click your profile photo in the upper right corner
    3. Delete Flickr account 1
  3. Choose the link to Settings
    4. Delete Flickr account 2
  4. Scroll down to Account and click "delete your Flickr account"
    5. Delete Flickr account 3
  5. Click the button OK - NEXT to proceed
    6. Delete Flickr account 4
  6. Sign in to your Yahoo! account if prompted
  7. Confirm delete by checking the Yes box and click DELETE MY ACCOUNT
    8. Delete Flickr account 5
  8. Your Flickr account now ceases to exist
    9. Delete Flickr account 6

