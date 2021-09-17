Apple discontinues iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone XR

Now that Apple's latest iPhones have launched, pricing and availability of earlier models has changed. Three devices are no longer offered on the Apple website or in retail stores. The iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone XR are officially discontinued. Anyone seeking these models must purchase them refurbished, used, or new from a third-party supplier.

This puts the complete 2021 iPhone lineup as follows:

iPhone 13: from $799 (128 GB)

iPhone 13 mini: from $699 (128 GB)

iPhone 13 Pro: from $999 (128 GB)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: from $1099 (128 GB)

iPhone 12: from $699 (64 GB)

iPhone 12 mini: from $599 (64 GB)

iPhone SE: from $399 (64 GB)

iPhone 11: from $499 (64 GB)

Apple typically discounts older models still in production, while shifting the availability of some models as it launches new iPhones each fall. Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 received $100 price drops.

When it comes to iPhone Pro models, only the latest flagships are sold by Apple during a given product year. The discontinued iPhone XR first launched in October 2018, one year after the iPhone 8 and prior to the iPhone 11 release the following fall. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max also became available in 2018.

iPhone 13 delivers a smaller front camera notch, MagSafe charging, IP68 water resistance, and the Apple A15 Bionic processor.