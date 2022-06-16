Major League Soccer coming to Apple TV in 2023

Live streaming of every Major League Soccer (MLS) match is coming to the Apple TV app next year. For 10 years starting in 2023, Apple has an agreement with MLS to broadcast every match without any local restrictions or blackouts. MLS matches will not be included in the standard Apple TV+ subscription, but pricing for MLS access has not yet been announced.

MLS and Leagues Cup matches streaming live will be exclusive to Apple's TV app during the agreement period, with announcers calling the games in English, Spanish, and French (in Canada). Content will be linked to Apple News to help fans easily follow their favorite club and watch MLS highlights in the News app. Select MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro matches are also included in the deal.

For soccer fans (or football as most of the world calls it), the MLS agreement with Apple provides one-stop shopping for sports action, removing any blackout fears or the requirement to sign in with a cable TV subscription. Some matches will even be free of charge.

Subscriptions to the Apple MLS service includes live and on-demand content including a weekly soccer show, game replays, highlights, and original programming. The move fits with Apple's push to increase its sports content, which recently saw the offering of live Major League Baseball (MLB) games with Friday Night Baseball.

More details are forthcoming, including the subscription price and more specifics about the MLS subscription and what it includes. MLS full-season ticket packages will include access to the Apple TV streaming service.

The Apple TV app itself is available on a variety of Apple and non-Apple devices, including gaming consoles, smart TVs, Poku-type devices, and on the web at tv.apple.com.