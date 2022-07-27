How to install HomePod Software 16 public beta

For the first time ever, Apple has included the HomePod in its long-running Apple Beta Software Program. This means that non-developers can try out the latest and greatest HomePod Software 16 on their devices. The original HomePod does not get to participate, however since HomePod Software 16 can only be installed on the HomePod mini. While Apple has not announced new features or the changes included in HomePod Software 16, it is likely the update brings Matter support to HomePod mini.

Matter is coming to the Apple TV, which provides compatibility with smart home devices conforming to the Matter smart home standard. Before installing HomePod Software 16 remember that beta software can have issues or bugs since it's not yet finished. As a member of the Apple Beta Software Program, you can report any issues or feedback directly to Apple.

As a member of the Apple Beta Software Program, you can take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think.

Join the Apple Beta Software Program

Launch the Safari web browser on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac Choose the Sign Up button Sign in with your Apple ID Follow the prompts to enroll your Apple ID into the Apple Beta Software Program

Get the HomePod Software 16 public beta

Before performing these steps, make sure your iPhone is running iOS 16 or your iPad has iPadOS 16 installed.