What is Spotify Connect?

Spotify Connect makes your iPhone into a remote control when playing Spotify content on other devices. Spotify Connect is supported by over 2,000 devices including smart speakers, TVs, game consoles, and more. Instead of streaming from your iPhone over a Bluetooth connection, the Spotify app plays content directly on the remote device.

This frees up your iPhone to act as a remote control, saving the iPhone battery, improving sound quality, and allowing phone calls without interrupting playback. Both the remote device and your iPhone must be on the same Wi-Fi network for Spotify Connect to work.

Playback can be seamlessly switched between devices right from the Spotify app on iPhone or Apple Watch.