The first Matter-compatible smart plugs are here

Meross offers one of the first smart home products in the world to support the Matter standard. The Meross Matter Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini is now available for pre-order in a two-pack. The first round of devices has already sold out, with a second batch estimated to ship on January 31, 2023.

Meross is discounting pre-orders of the Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini by 30 percent, with pricing at $34.99 while the promotion lasts. The cost for two Matter-compatible smart plugs is normally $49.99. Setup with Matter requires simply scanning a QR code. Thanks to Matter, the Meross plugs have strong security with encrypted communication and local architecture.

Matter is set to change how smart home devices are set up and interact. Every major smart device manufacturer is on board with Matter, which will boost the adoption of smart home accessories. Specific apps and hubs will no longer be necessary, with each Matter device operating between any smart home systems with Matter. All platforms will support any device using the Matter standard, and instructions to devices can be sent locally without an internet connection.

Currently, iOS 16.1 supports Matter within the Apple Home ecosystem. This means that Matter devices can be used in the Home app or with any HomeKit-based app, in the Control Center, and with Siri.