Can I switch Waze to metric kilometers (km)?

Most of the time iPhone apps automatically decide which units to use based on location. While most countries in the world use the metric system, Imperial units (miles) are used in the US and a few other places.

If you wish to manually set distance units to kilometers in Waze, there's a simple toggle under Settings:

Launch Waze Tap My Waze Choose Settings (the gear icon) Tap General Toggle Distance units -> km

Once set, Waze displays map units in the metric system.