Can I remove a playlist from my Spotify recommendations?

Spotify creates a customized taste profile for each of its subscribers. The taste profile is developed over time based on the listening habits of the user. While this can be a great way to find new music and generate playlists, listening to a few oddball playlists can steer things in the wrong direction.

For example, playing background music at the office or letting a child pick the tunes for a day can result in Spotify making suggestions based on these playlists. Luckily, Spotify includes a feature to prevent a playlist from influencing your personalized taste profile.

Launch Spotify and open the playlist to exclude Tap the More (...) button under the playlist title Choose Exclude from your taste profile

Follow these steps to remove a playlist from being considered for your recommendations: