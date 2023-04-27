Google Authenticator gets passcode syncing

Google has updated its security app for two-factor authentication to include the ability to sync passcodes across devices. Prior to this update the free Google Authenticator app lacked the capability for synchronization, meaning that users who lost their device also lost access to their two-factor authentication codes. However, Google announced on Monday that this limitation will no longer be an issue.

Google Authenticator is a free mobile app first launched in 2010 that generates unique, time-based one-time passwords (OTPs) for two-factor authentication (2FA). It adds an extra layer of security to your online accounts by requiring a code generated by the app, in addition to your password to access your account.

In addition to a new app icon, Google Authenticator now securely stores two-factor authentication codes in users' Google Accounts. Even without a Google account, users can still use Google Authenticator on their iPhone with iOS 13 or later installed. The company added syncing after receiving major feedback requesting the feature from users.

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is an important security measure because passwords alone are not enough to protect your online accounts from hackers. Even strong passwords can be compromised through data breaches or phishing attacks. 2FA adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second factor, such as a code generated by an app like Google Authenticator, to prove your identity. This makes it much harder for hackers to gain unauthorized access to your accounts.

Twitter recently announced that only subscribers could use SMS for 2FA to protect their accounts. Users can learn how to use Google Authenticator to increase Twitter security for free. The updated Google Authenticator offers improved convenience and security for all users, whether or not they have a Google account.